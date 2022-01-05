Ajman Art Touring, which comes as part of the ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ campaign in UAE, aims to present Ajman as a key destination for art and culture in UAE, in addition to support and promote artists by building a sustainable relation with them to exhibit their works. Image Credit: Supplied

Ajman: As part of its objectives to support talent, ensure sustainability of the art and culture sector and enrich the cultural scene in the emirate, Ajman Department of Tourism Development launched an initiative under the name ‘Ajman Art Touring’. Under this new initiative, works and paintings of talented artists will be showcased.

This drive comes as part of the Art and Cultural Office’s objectives. The office partnered with more than 250 local and international artists during the recently-launched Al Murabbaa Arts Festival to promote their artworks, in collaboration with strategic partners from the hospitality sector in the emirate.

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, inaugurated the first Ajman Art Touring exhibition at Ajman Hotel, in the presence of George Ganchev, the hotel’s general manager, and artist Dr Qays Salem Abboud, who exhibited his artworks pertaining to Arab culture and heritage.

Key destination for art and culture

Ajman Art Touring, which comes as part of the ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ campaign in UAE, aims to present Ajman as a key destination for art and culture in UAE, in addition to support and promote artists by building a sustainable relation with them to exhibit their works. Through Al Murabbaa Arts Festival, Ajman Tourism seeks to extend its artistic initiatives and involve its strategic partners from the hospitality sector in all its cultural activities.

Ajman Tourism is targeting the five-star hotels in the emirate as hosts to exhibit creative work by the participating artists. Ajman Art Touring was launched at the Ajman Hotel, and these

Al Geziry stated that the initiative greatly contributes to enriching the cultural sector in Ajman by supporting artistic talents and offering them a platform to showcase their works, which reflects Ajman’s thriving and diverse cultural scene at both local and international levels.

He added that Ajman Art Touring exhibits the artworks of promising artists and offers them a solid platform to interact with the public, wherein residents and visitors in the emirate can discover new kinds of arts and expand their knowledge in this field, in addition to promoting Ajman’s position as a leading cultural and artistic destination that encompasses a multitude of talents.