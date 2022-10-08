Philanthropic work

“Most of our work is philanthropic,” said Salman Iqbal, WMO president, adding: “Our core focus has been education and entrepreneurship specially for women. Every year, we educate around 20,000 students. In the last 20 years, we have collected and spent over $100 million on education, healthcare and other projects to uplift the community.”

Iqbal also acknowledged the work done by Global Youth Wing (GYW), under the leadership of chairman Khurram Kalia.

Apart from educating youngsters, GYW has also been instrumental in providing necessary support to graduates to find employment. The WMO has organised several job fairs and workshops to support CV-writing skills and public speaking.

WMO has started a project to plant 1.5 million trees in five years across several countries including the UAE. Kalia said: “We are in talks with UAE government agencies for this drive.”

Salman Iqbal, President of World Memon Organisation, addressing the WMO delegates in Dubai

Women empowerment

Meanwhile, Shabana Abdul Razzak, who heads the WMO’s ladies’ wing, said: “I was one of the first ones in my family to finish university and go into the family business. A lot of people look up to me, and it is important for me that more women are empowered.”

This weekend, the WMO ladies wing launched the women’s entrepreneurship conference, which brought together female thought leaders from various fields to inspire others on how to follow their dreams.

Shabana added: “There are many women who want to achieve something but have no direction. We are making sure that we give them this direction.”

Founding members of the WMO in Dubai Shabbir Merchant and Iqbal Dawood at the WMO gathering in Dubai Image Credit:

