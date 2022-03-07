Dubai: The eighth edition World Government Summit (WGS-2022) is set to help shape the future of government and design a post-pandemic era marked by rapid and inclusive socio-economic recovery.

In a pre-event Summit Dialogue that was held at the Museum of the Future, key partners to shape a new era of agile governance were announced.

The dialogue was opened by Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit Organisation, leading the UAE partner organisations.

This year’s WGS platform, which runs from March 29-30 at Expo 2020 Dubai, will bring together public and private sector leaders under the theme ‘Shaping the Future of Governments’. The WGS partners will showcase world-class innovations and transformations needed to accelerate recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and usher in a new era of prosperity.

RTA to reveal more about self-driving taxies

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said: “Our response to the COVID-19 pandemic and rapid recovery is a testament to our leadership. Dubai has always positioned itself as a global lab for innovation and the deployment of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies that enhance society and accelerates economic growth.

“As part of the UAE’s vision to make Dubai one of the smartest cities in the world, the RTA is investing and trialing projects exploring self-driving vehicles and urban air mobility. We are committed to strengthening partnerships locally and globally. Dubai will soon become the first city in the world, outside of the US, to operate self-driving taxies. We look forward to revealing more at the upcoming World Government Summit.”

DEWA--sustainability energy partner

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), said; “This summit has become an important touchpoint for governments that seek to anticipate and shape the future and play a key role in addressing challenges facing humanity. I am honoured that DEWA is the Sustainable Energy Partner of the summit and look forward to present DEWA’s experience to the world as a globally recognised sustainable and innovative corporation.”

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development

Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, director general of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), commented: “The World Government Summit is a leading global platform that seeks innovative solutions to developmental, economic and social challenges. It also plays an important role in amplifying the UAE’s global role in supporting the work of governments worldwide.

“The Summit brings the world together, to envision a better future, forge strategic partnerships and collaborations that will get us closer to achieving the sustainable development goals. We just celebrated the golden jubilee of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, which is aligned with the establishment of the UAE. Now, we look forward to the exchange of new ideas and experiences at the summit to achieve even better results, in supporting socio-economic development where ever it is needed.”

TDRA on the role of ICT sector

Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, director general of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) said: “We are honoured to partner with the World Government Summit, the global event that expresses the humanitarian message of the UAE. We see it as an opportunity to anticipate global governments’ vision and the role of the ICT sector as a major driver of development in vital areas.”

UAE experience before world

He added: “Through WGS 2022, we hope to put the UAE experience before the world, and to learn about the global experiences, and discuss the importance of the future challenges in the telecommunications sector and digital transformation. The WGS is a global platform that will enable the digital communities to discuss those challenges such as those related to the assimilation of technologies emerging, developing regulatory policies, building future competencies, cooperating in building cybersecurity and digital safety, developing education that fits the spirit of the age.

DP World

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Cchairman & CEO, DP World said: “Through the dialogue between private and public entities, the World Government Summit enables us to take action and bring positive change to economies and communities globally. I look forward to the WGS so we can again discuss the development of tools, policies, and models that will shape the future for governments and societies — and to change what’s possible for everyone.”

Dubai Municipality

Dawood Al-Hajri, Ddirector General of Dubai Municipality said that Dubai Municipality aims, through its participation in the World Government Summit, to shed light on how future governments are shaping future cities with a human-centred approach in various areas of progress.

He added that the Government of Dubai works under the directives of the wise leadership to create the future of smart cities that provide the best quality of life and achieves citizens well-being.

Advanced Technology Research Council

Faisal Al Bannai, Secretary General of the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), said: “We are pleased to partner with the eighth edition of the World Government Summit, a global event that has over the years established a reputation for convening the world’s key decision makers to shape the future direction and priorities for governments everywhere.

“As a key R&D enabler, we are well-aligned with the vision of the UAE government. We are committed to strengthening the UAE’s advanced technology credentials and to boosting our global leadership in this niche field. We are well positioned as the summit’s Research and Innovation Partner to enhance awareness of the UAE’s scientific research capabilities and the significant breakthrough solutions we are currently engaged in within our vibrant ecosystem.”

Building cities of future

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of Du, said at the press conference: “The WGS comes at a crucial time where post-COVID recovery efforts are being considered or implemented against a backdrop of rapid digitisation. Du’s long partnership with the WGS has been instrumental in triggering a wide range of ambitious and collaborative ventures. Our engagement in the dialogues is very instrumental to us, especially the agenda around ‘Building Cities of the Future’ because it is inextricably linked to the UAE’s Principles of the 50 and Du’s vision of the future.”

Governments coming together for a better future

Since its inception in 2013, WGS has championed the mission of shaping future governments and creating a better future for humanity. The past seven editions of the summit have successfully established a new model of collaboration to inspire and enable the next generation of governments.

The eighth edition of WGS, which will run in parallel with the closing of Expo 2020 Dubai, will convene high-level thought leaders, global experts and decision makers from around the globe to share and contribute to the development of tools, policies, and models that are essential in shaping future governments.

Eight main themes