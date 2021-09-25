Official logo Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The World Government Summit Organisation has signed a partnership agreement with Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council.

The agreement aims to enhance cooperation in supporting research, exchanging experiences and opinions, as well as developing scientific and practical propositions in the innovation field and implementing them on the ground.

The cooperation with TII focuses on exchanging studies, research and applications in the fields of science and advanced technology, such as quantum computing, autonomous robotics and digital security. In addition, the two entities will launch joint research and development initiatives and events focused on empowering future governments, and improving their prospects.

The agreement was signed by Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Teleworking Applications and Managing Director of the World Government Summit Organisation, and Faisal Al Bannai, Secretary-General of the ATRC.

Preparing for the next phase

Al Olama said fostering greater coordination and the exchange of experiences and development visions with governments and private sector institutions is a core priority of the World Government Summit. The summit seeks to explore new opportunities and innovative solutions to support governments’ efforts in preparing for the next phase.

Al Bannai said through the partnership with the World Government Summit Organisation, the TII seeks to share its expertise in the field of technology and innovation. These efforts include scientific research across the institute’s areas of specialisation, such as quantum, autonomous robotics, cryptography, advanced materials, digital security, directed energy, and secure systems.