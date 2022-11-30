Dubai: World Futures Day will be celebrated on December 2. This day has been adopted by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) to coincide with the UAE National Day, in an initiative that reflects the global recognition of the UAE as a role model in shaping the future and the leading position it has achieved over the past 50 years.

The World Futures Day aims to raise awareness on the importance of the future mindset for countries to be ready for opportunities and challenges. It further seeks to enhance global cooperation in shaping a better tomorrow for future generations.

The UAE is pursuing journey to the future, guided by the clear and confident vision of leadership, embodied in the statement of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, that “the UAE is striding towards the future, determined to excel in many fields and to create a bright future,” and the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to develop future readiness in government work and turning it into a catalyst for developing proactive solutions and inventing the necessary tools to make sure the future start today.

The launch of the “We the UAE 2031” vision during the UAE Government Annual Meetings further pinpoints these directions, shaping the progress of the UAE towards a more accomplished future, in which all government entities and institutions cooperate within a unified ecosystem.

Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, stated that under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and the vision and directions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE managed to establish a culture and integrated work ecosystem centered around the theme “the future belongs to those who can imagine it, design it and execute it”.

She added that the World Futures Day, which coincides with the UAE’s celebration of its National Day, embodies the UAE’s belief that shaping the future is a global mission that relies on the integrated efforts to shape a better future and create opportunities for the current and future generations.

Al Roumi highlighted that the UAE has transformed the vision of shaping the future into a set of opportunities and daily lifestyle in which everyone participates and enjoys the positive outcomes in all fields. She stressed that this approach has secured the UAE’s position as a leading model in readiness and proactivity, and a major contributor to making a better future.