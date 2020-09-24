Dubai: An Arab woman in Dubai was fined a sum of Dh10,000 for holding a house party in violation of COVID-19 protocols.
Dubai Police said the woman, who works as a decoration engineer, organised the private party inside her house with a group of media personalities and an Arab actress, without taking precautionary measures like wearing masks and social distancing.
Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department at Dubai Police, said that the woman was summoned and fined Dh10,000 for organising the party. “A video circulated on social media platforms showed participants not complying with precautionary measures,” Brig Al Jallaf said in a statement. Dubai Police will summon the party guests to hand over a fine of Dh5,000 each for flouting the COVID-19 protocols.
Video on social media
The incident caught the attention of the police after a video of the party was found circulating on social media. Brig. Al-Jallaf reminded members of the public to strictly adhere to the precautionary measures announced by the local authorities. He also called upon the public to report COVID-19 violators through various online channels available on the police app.
Last Monday, Dubai Police fined an expat woman Dh10,000 for holding a house party with a musical band. Dubai Police also issued fines of Dh5,000 each to band members and guests for flouting the COVID-19 protocols.