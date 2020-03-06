Sheikh Hamdan met the boy Abdullah Hussain from the Indian city of Hyderabad in Dubai on Friday. Image Credit: Social Media

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, made the wish of a 7-year-old Indian boy who is suffering from third stage cancer come true.

Sheikh Hamdan met the boy Abdullah Hussain from the Indian city of Hyderabad in Dubai on Friday.

Abdullah expressed his wish on social media to meet Sheikh Hamdan, who is his idol.

"Sheikh Hamdan is so cool, adventurous and so kind. I want to meet his pets and I want to see his," Abdullah said in a video while carrying a banner that read: "I am your fan Sheikh Hamdan. I want to meet you. I love Fazza."

Image Credit: Social media

On Friday, Sheikh Hamdan met the boy along with his younger brother.

Sheikh Hamdan posted a picture of him hugging Abdullah who was wearing Kandoura, and wrote : "Met this courageous boy today."