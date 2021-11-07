16 others shared Dh1 million second prize in weekly live draw on Saturday

The 50th weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw took place on Saturday night at the Mahzooz UAE Studio Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: One person won Dh10 million in the UAE-based ‘Mahzooz Grand Draw’ on Saturday night.

The winner, whose identity has not been revealed, won the top prize during the 50th weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw, which took place last night at the Mahzooz UAE Studio, said EWINGS, managing operator of Mahzooz.

Other winners

The second prize of Dh1 million was shared by 16 winners who took home Dh62,500 each after matching four out of the five winning numbers (4, 26, 36, 37, 38).

Also, 884 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each.

Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, said: “The fact that we’ve had an Dh10 million top prize winner in just the second draw featuring the new game design goes to prove Mahzooz does exactly what it says; we promised our winners better odds of winning the top prize and now, they can see its effectiveness for themselves. When we make a promise, we deliver.”

He added: “This Dh10 million win reinforces Mahzooz’s track record as the weekly live draw that produces millionaires consistently. In just a fortnight, we’ve created two multi-millionaires who’ve won Dh50 million and Dh10 million, respectively.

The Raffle Draw meanwhile saw three lucky winners take home Dh100,000 each. The winning Raffle IDs were 7380065, 7357180, 7343419, which belonged to Mohammed, Panikattu, and Ashok, respectively.

The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh11,309,400.

Next draw

The next Mahzooz live draw will take place on November 13 at 9pm UAE time.

Guaranteed winners

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via its website and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35. Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the Grand Draw and now participants will also receive an automatic entry into the Raffle Draw, which features three guaranteed winners every week.

Every bottle of water purchased is donated and channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners.