Dubai: One person won Dh1 million in the weekly live Mahzooz draw on Saturday night.
EWINGS, managing operator of Mahzooz, saw the participant take home the prize in the 44th weekly draw held at the Mahzooz UAE Studio. The second-prize winner matched five out of six numbers, becoming Mahzooz’s 15th millionaire in 2021. Also, 167 winners bagged Dh1,000 each, while Dh35 went to 3,277 participants. The total prize money won in Saturday’s draw was Dh1,281,695. The winning numbers were 9, 11, 21, 31, 32 and 34.
Unclaimed Dh50 million
The first prize of Dh50 million is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the draw coming up on Saturday, October 2, at 9pm UAE time.
Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering on its website and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35. Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the draw and will be donated and channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners for those in need. Mahzooz is inclusive to all who are eligible.
Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic.