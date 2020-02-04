Motorists who didn’t commit traffic offences for one year can enjoy 100 per cent discount

Dubai: Dubai Police’s discount on traffic fines may be extended this year if results of last year’s initiative were deemed positive, an official has told Gulf News.

The initiative announced last February allowed motorists to get discounts on fines incurred provided they didn’t reoffend. For instance if they went three months without reoffending they would get a 25 per cent discount, 50 per cent for six months, 75 per cent for nine months and 100 per cent for 12 months.

Colonel Jumaa Bin Suwaidan, Deputy Director of the Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said that they would make a study to see if the initiative was successful with a view to extend such discounts.

“We had a meeting with the Dubai Police chief about the initiative and will make a study about the discount results,” Colonel Bin Suwaidan told Gulf News. “Based on the study we will decide later whether to extend it or not,” he added.

Initial indicators were positive, he said, as there had been a reduction in the number of accidents and casualties on the roads since the initiative was launched.

Motorists who haven’t committed any traffic violations for a full year can enjoy a 100 per cent discount on fines on February 6 - one full year after the scheme was launched.

“Drivers will have a stronger motivation to follow traffic rules in order to get the discount,” said Bin Suwaidan. “Motorists who did not commit traffic offences for 12 months, starting February 6, could get a 100 per cent discount on their accumulated traffic fines,” he added.

Register your car without paying traffic fines

Drivers can register their cars during the initiative without paying their Dubai traffic fines.

However, drivers need to pay their fines in other emirates.

The 100 per cent discount applies to all vehicles registered in Dubai, on condition that the driver abides by traffic laws and regulations and does not commit any violations for a full calendar year starting February 6.

Parking and Salik fines, however, are not included in the initiative as they are not traffic offences.

How the initiative works