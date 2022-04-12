Abu Dhabi: If you suddenly spot a sign on your Alhosn app that looks like a crossed-out syringe, it should not be any cause for concern.
Developers of Alhosn app, the UAE’s official vaccine and COVID-19 testing registry, took to the app’s social media platforms to explain that the sign indicates a temporary vaccine exemption for people who have recently recovered from COVID-19. While the sign is present on a user’s profile, the user will be able to avail of all the benefits due to an individual who is vaccinated against COVID-19.
What it means
“This icon, which looks like a crossed-out syringe, has appeared on many user profiles. It automatically appears for users who have tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered. It means that you are exempt from [having to take] any vaccinations for 90 days, which is the exemption period. This means that the requirements are the same as vaccinated individuals,” a post on the Alhosn app’s social media pages says.
“After 90 days have passed, you are allowed to take your COVID-19 vaccination. Therefore, when the icon appears, it means that a person who has recovered from COVID-19 is exempted and is not required to take any vaccinations for 90 days. After this, you can take your remaining COVID-19 vaccine [shots]. May everyone recover safely,” it adds.
PCR validity
In the UAE, PCR testing validity also differs for vaccinated individuals, those who have official vaccine exemptions, and those who have not yet taken their COVID-19 vaccinations. A PCR test result for a vaccinated individual who tests negative on a PCR remains valid as a green pass for 14 days. For a person with an official vaccine exemption from a medical authority, the green pass after a negative PCR test is valid for seven days. On the other hand, the green pass for an unvaccinated individual who has tested negative remains valid only for 48 hours.
This means that users with a crossed-out syringe icon could receive prolonged validity for their green pass because they will be treated as vaccinated individuals even if they are not fully vaccinated.