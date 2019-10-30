The pass allows access to a number of attractions at the theme park

Global Village is the biggest and most exciting outdoor entertainment park in the Middle East Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News

Many flock to Global Village for the shopping experience it provides, but there are those who keep returning each year for the entertainment and fun activities the theme park features.

If you are one of those, this year your experience has been made easier with the introduction of the Wonder Pass.

The new season of Global Village, 2019-2020, has just began and people from across the emirates are flocking to the theme park from day one.

With many new attractions this season, a new pass called Wonder Pass has also been introduced.

It allows visitors to enjoy quick and easy access to a number of activities, such as: Carnival, Circus, Stunt Show Survivor and Ripley’s Believe It or Not!

Visitors can get them at any of the parks ticket counters or through the online store on Global Village’s website.

It is priced at Dh100 and comes with 105 ‘points’ (five free points). Each point is equal to Dh1 that can be used to enter an attraction depending on its entrance fee.

The card is rechargeable at all ticket counters.

According to the Global Village website, with the Wonder Pass, you can access:

Stunt Show Survivor - Dh10

Circus - Dh15

Ripley's Believe it or Not! Galleries - Dh40

Ripley's Mirror Maze - Dh25

Ripley's Combo of Galleries and Mirror Maze entry - Dh50

All Carnival rides and attractions

Entry to the park is priced at Dhs15.