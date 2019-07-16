Wear light clothes as a precaution to feel less hot in the evenings

Dubai: UAE resident, be prepared for frizzy, messy hair, as humidity levels are expected to increase tonight and early tomorrow morning.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology’s daily weather forecast, the levels of humidity will be between 70 to 85 per cent, making it feel hotter and stuffier during the evening.

We advise you to wear light material to avoid feeling warmer tonight.

Additionally, moderate winds will blow at a speed of 20km/h to 40km/h, which will carry dust and sand with it. If you are prone to allergies, keep a face mask with you as a precaution.

Conditions around the Oman and Arabian seas will be moderate.

Current temperatures are between 30°Celsius to 35°Celsius and can go up to 43°Celsius.

In general, your day is going to fair and partly cloudy over some emirates.