Weather update: Fog warning at night in Abu Dhabi, drop in temperatures across the UAE

Evening brings relief as UAE temperatures fall
Dubai: Following a sweltering day that saw the mercury hit a peak of 45.6 °C, residents across the country are experiencing a noticeable drop in temperatures this evening. According to a report by AccuWeather, the decline is between 4 and 5 degrees Celsius, providing some welcome relief from the peak afternoon heat.
The highest temperature recorded today was in Owtaid in the Al Dhafra Region, which reached a blistering 45.6 °C at 2:30 pm. However, with sunset, temperatures have begun to fall, making for a much more pleasant evening across the Emirates.
UAE residents can expect foggy conditions at night on Thursday and early morning on Friday, so be careful if you are planning to drive late.
Looking ahead to Friday, September 12, the weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy. Clouds are forecast to appear over the eastern parts of the country and may become convective by the afternoon. This will be accompanied by a gradual decrease in overall temperatures.
The evening and early Saturday morning will see a return to humidity, particularly over some western areas, with a probability of mist formation. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast and gradually shifting to a northwesterly direction. These winds may freshen at times during the daytime, potentially causing blowing dust. The sea will remain slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
