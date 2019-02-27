National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has predicted scattered rainfall in several parts of the country, starting Wednesday evening, especially over northern and eastern areas along with coastal areas. The agency has also predicted chances of towering clouds formations, which may lead to scattered rainfall in the UAE, and this is expected to go on until Thursday morning.
The rainfall can be attributed to a combination of surface low pressure and upper air low pressure leading to cloud formations from the west. NCM expects this trend to continue until Friday, March 1.
Earlier on Wednesday, NCM advised sea-goers in Oman Sea to be cautious of fresh wind, accompanied with convective cloud formation.
In a statement, NCM added that wind speed is expected to reach 45 km/h, with wave height predicted to be between 4 to 6 ft, until 5 AM on Thursday.