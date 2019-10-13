Dubai: Rain with hail soaked huge swathes of the UAE on Sunday.
Residents of Dhaid in Sharjah, Falaj Al Mualla in Umm Al Quwain and Khatam Al Shaklah, Al Ain saw heavy showers, according to weathermen.
Convective clouds formation accompanied by rainfall with different intensities associated with fresh to strong winds are causing blowing dust and sand reducing horizontal visibility, they added.
Moderate to heavy showers were also seen in Al Ain in parts of Umm Al Quwain, according to the National Centre of Meteorology said.
The NCM said Al Maliha in Sharjah and Al Manamah in Ajman, also saw rain.
