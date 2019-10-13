Residents of Dhaid see heavy rain, hail on Sunday

Hail in Dhaid, Sharjah on Sunday, October 13, 2019 Image Credit: Screengrab / Supplied

Dubai: Rain with hail soaked huge swathes of the UAE on Sunday.

Residents of Dhaid in Sharjah, Falaj Al Mualla in Umm Al Quwain and Khatam Al Shaklah, Al Ain saw heavy showers, according to weathermen.

A man hold hail stones in Al Dhaid on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Image Credit: Supplied

Convective clouds formation accompanied by rainfall with different intensities associated with fresh to strong winds are causing blowing dust and sand reducing horizontal visibility, they added.

Hail in Dhaid, Sharjah on Sunday, October 13, 2019 Image Credit: Screengrab / Supplied

Moderate to heavy showers were also seen in Al Ain in parts of Umm Al Quwain, according to the National Centre of Meteorology said.

Heavy rain, hail reported in Sharjah on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Image Credit: Screengrab

The NCM said Al Maliha in Sharjah and Al Manamah in Ajman, also saw rain.