Dubai: Rain of different intensities hit parts of Al Ain in eastern UAE, late Tuesday afternoon. By evening, heavy rainfall was reported in some parts including Um Zumoul, the NCM reported. A light drizzle was also reported near Global Village and Dubai Investments Park.
Videos shared by the NCM showed rain pouring down in different parts of the city.
Motorists in areas affected by rain have been asked to drive safely as rain may reduce horizontal visibility.
The Abu Dhabi Police shared a not on Twitter, calling on motorists to exerise caution due to the rainy weather and to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
To maximise rainfall over the UAE, cloud seeding flights were dispatched this week after rainy convective clouds were monitored forming over eastern and southern parts of the country.
The NCM also said that the temperatures across the country have seen a slight decrease due to the cloudy weather.