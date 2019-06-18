The UAE will also be affected with rough seas in Arabian Gulf as hazy days continue

Image Credit: Bindu Rai/Gulf News

Dubai: Fog and mist is expected to blankets areas of the UAE in the early morning for the rest of the week, with the level of humidity peaking at 90 per cent on Tuesday.

The UAE weather bureau reported that humidity, accompanied with fog and mist, will continue to affect various parts of the country until Thursday.

“Hazy and partly cloudy over some areas, with another slight decrease in temperatures,” said the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in its daily weather forecast.

Motorists driving to Abu Dhabi were also cautioned to drive safe as heavy fog was reported on Tuesday morning near Al Maktoum International Airport and Suweihan.

Video by Bindu Rai/Gulf News

Strong northwesterly winds will blow over exposed areas, especially over the Arabian Gulf, which will bring in dust and sand at a speed of 30 to 40 km/h and reaching up to 55 km/h at times, and likely to reduce road visibility.

Mercury is expected to drop slightly by around one to two degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday in Dubai, with highs of 41 °C and 47 °C expected in coastal and interior areas respectively.

The air will continue to be sticky, according to the NCM, as humidity will reach 90 per cent in coastal and interior area, and up to 70 per cent in the mountain region.