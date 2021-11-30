Light rainfall in the UAE's eastern coastal area over the long weekend, says NCM

Light rain expected in some parts of the UAE during the long weekend Image Credit: NCM

Dubai: Ready for the long weekend? Keep your umbrellas handy if you are in these parts of the UAE.

The National Center of Meteorology shared the weather forecast during the period of the 50th National Day weekend from November 30 to December 3, 2021.

On Tuesday, cloudy skies and light rainfall were reported in parts of Dubai, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain.

Tuesday also saw light to moderate winds, especially with formation of convective clouds.

Over the long weekend, the NCM will continue to dispatch cloud seeding flights to enhance rainfall in the region, depepnding on the formation of convective clouds.

Weather on the first day of the long weekend

On Wednesday, which is National Day, the amount of clouds will decrease.

There is a probability of light rain during daytime over some eastern areas and islands of the eastern and northern coast.

Weather on the 50th National Day

The weather is expected to become stable by Thursday. High humidity levels are expected by evening with a probability of fog or mist formation by the following morning. The skies will be partly cloudy to clear.

Humid weather and a probability of mist will continue on Friday. Partly cloudy weather is expected northward, probably accompanied with light rainfall.

Light southeasterly to northeasterly winds are expected on Friday, gradually becoming westerly and northwesterly.

Rough seas at times

If you are planning a beach trip, be on the lookout for rough waves at times, especially on Tuesday, when it is cloudy over the seas.

Over the rest of the week, slight to moderate waves are expected in general in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Decrease in temperatures

Maximum expected temperature during this period will be 26 to 29°C in coastal areas like Dubai and Sharjah, and the islands.

Internal areas will see temperature highs of 28 to 31°C, and mountainous regions will be at 16 to 22°C.

Minimum expected temperature during this period will be 26 to 2918 to 25°C in coastal areas like Dubai and Sharjah, and the islands.