Heading outdoors? Beware, as the UAE weather will be hazy and dusty, today.
Motorists are advised to drive carefully and keep a safe distance between the cars as visibility will be poor during the day.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) also warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 30, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
According to the NCM, the skies will be generally “Dusty and partly cloudy at times, with a significant rise in temperatures.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 36 and 40°C, and the lowest temperature will be between 15-20°C.
There is an increase in temperatures across the country. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 37.8°C in Al Dhafrah (Abu Dhabi).
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 30-35°C, and 20-25°C in the mountainous regions.
Relative humidity will be at 55-75 per cent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-65 per cent.
The sea will be moderate becoming rough gradually by late night and Saturday morning Westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.