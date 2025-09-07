UAE weather update: Hot and humid weather continues across the country

Daytime temperatures will remain high, with Dubai's forecast showing a high of 40°C and a low of 31°C. Abu Dhabi is expected to be slightly warmer, with a high of 41°C and a low of 31°C.

Dubai: Humid conditions are expected across the United Arab Emirates as the week begins, with partly to mostly cloudy skies in the forecast. Residents can anticipate a rise in humidity overnight and into Monday morning, especially in coastal areas.

Meanwhile, sea conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to remain calm with only slight wave activity.

As of Sunday morning, the lowest temperature recorded in the country was a refreshing 22.7°C, measured in the Raknah area of Al Ain.

In both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the weather is predicted to be partly cloudy with some periods of full cloud cover. The possibility of mist or light fog forming during the late-night and early-morning hours is also noted.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has indicated that light to moderate winds, primarily from the southwesterly and northwesterly directions, will be active during the day. These winds are expected to reach speeds up to 35 km/h, which may kick up dust in open areas.

