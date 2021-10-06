Dubai: UAE residents can expect sunny skies with cloudy conditions in some parts of the country on Wednesday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to partly cloudy at times over some areas, especially in Fujairah. The clouds are expected to increase in the afternoon.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
Temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s on average with maximum temperatures hitting 31 °C ‐ 48 °C.
Dubai is currently at 27 °C with sunny skies.
The relative humidity is expected to reach up to 85 per cent. The humidity is expected to be at its highest at night and on Thursday morning over some coastal areas, especially westwards, such as in Abu Dhabi.