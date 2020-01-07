Dubai: UAE residents stay alert as rainfall has been reported over parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow and red warning for residents to warn them of an increase in cloud cover throughout the day, with more rain predicted over some parts of the country and the coast.

We advise residents to drive carefully as the rainy weather tends to make roads slippery.

Seas will be rough so if you’re heading towards the coast then that’s something to stay alert for.

Current temperatures across the UAE are between 12° C to 18°C . We advise residents to carry something warm when heading outside to avoid feeling too cold.