Dubai: UAE residents can expect partly cloudy skies and pleasant temperatures during this week with a chance of rainfall.

UAE skies will be looking partly cloud today and during the rest of the week, especially eastwards and in mountainous regions, like in Fujairah.

Temperatures across the UAE are expected to be in the low 30s.

Dubai is currently at 31°C.

The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday, November 16, over the country today was 31.3 °C in Mezaira at 2:00pm.

Throughout the day, winds are expected to repeatedly blow.

Yesterday, residents of Dibba, Fujairah experienced light rain.

Similar weather conditions are expected for the rest of the week ahead with rain and thunder predicted for Wednesday.

The conditions at the Arabian Gulf are expected to be slightly rough at times today morning, gradually getting calmer later in the afternoon.