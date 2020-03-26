Fog was reported in some parts of Abu Dhabi in the early hours

UAE will see mostly sunny and partly cloudy weather again today. The National Centre of Meteorology has said that the UAE will see: "Fair to partly cloudy in general, with the formation of clouds eastward, by afternoon."

Temperatures across the country have also seen a slight dip. Maximum temperatures in the country will be 24-28°C in internal areas, 23-27 °C in coastal areas, and in mountainous areas temperatures will continue to reach a maximum of 12-16 °C.

With no weather warnings for the rest of the day, pleasant weather is expected. A light breeze is expected across the country at the speed of 16-26km/hr going up to a maximum of 36 km/hr.

The NCM has added that "the relative humidity will increase during night and Friday morning with the probability of mist formation over some northern areas". Relative humidity across the country will be between 25-40 per cent going up to 80-90 per cent in the country. This may cause fog formation at night and in the early morning hours.

The sea will be slight to moderate along the UAE's coastline, in the Arabian Gulf, and in Oman Sea.

Weekend weather