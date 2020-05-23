UAE residents can expect a pleasant weather today across the emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy at time, with some convective clouds formation eastwards by afternoon.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime, with a speed of 18 – 28 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 40 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 40 and 45 °C. And, the lowest will be between 22 and 27 °C.