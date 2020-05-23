Sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea

Dubai skylines on a clear day Image Credit: Rajivkumar Birajdar/Gulf News reader

UAE residents can expect a pleasant weather today across the emirates.



Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy at time, with some convective clouds formation eastwards by afternoon.



We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime, with a speed of 18 – 28 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.



Sea state Image Credit: NCM

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.



Current temperature in Dubai is 40 °C.