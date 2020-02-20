It’s almost weekend and it’s perfect to go outdoors as weather will be pleasant

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramazan

UAE residents can expect a pleasant weather across the emirates today and tomorrow.

It’s almost weekend and it’s perfect to go outdoors on the beach or go camping with your family and friends since we have a pleasant weather today and tomorrow. But there is a chance of some rainfall by Saturday.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it’s fair and partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times by evening over some coastal areas and island westward.

There is fog formation over Umm Al Quwain, thus motorists are advised to drive slowly and carefully due to poor visibility on the roads due to foggy conditions.

We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, with a speed of 16 – 26 km/hr, reaching 36 km/hr.

You can have a smooth sailing as the sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Current temperature in Dubai is 31 °C.