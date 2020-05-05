According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it is fair and partly cloudy at times, and expect some convective clouds formation Eastwards by afternoon.
It is humid at night and Wednesday morning over some coastal areas and mist may form. There is fog formation over some areas in Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah earlier in the day.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand.
The Sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 39 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 40 and 44 °C. And, the lowest will be between 25 and 29 °C.