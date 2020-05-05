View at Dubai Canal Image Credit: Istock

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it is fair and partly cloudy at times, and expect some convective clouds formation Eastwards by afternoon.



It is humid at night and Wednesday morning over some coastal areas and mist may form. There is fog formation over some areas in Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah earlier in the day.

Fog formation Image Credit: NCM

We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand.

The Sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Sea state Image Credit: NCM

Current temperature in Dubai is 39 °C.