Dubai: Today, UAE residents can expect a warm and humid summer day, and partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rainfall in southern and eastern regions.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the skies across the emirates are going to be clear to partly cloudy.

Clouds are expected to form in eastern and southern regions, like Fujairah and Abu Dhabi, which maybe convective by the afternoon. There is a slight chance of rainfall in these areas.

The temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s to low 40s on average.

Dubai is currently at 33 °C with partly cloudy skies.

The relative humidity is expected to increase at night and Sunday morning, especially over coastal areas, which can cause mist to form.

Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 18 – 28 km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h at times.

The wind is expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during daytime. Drivers have been warned to be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.