UAE weather forecast: Gradual drop in temperatures, rain expected through weekend

Convective clouds to bring rain and cooler temperatures
Abu Dhabi: The UAE is bracing for a noticeable shift in weather this week, as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecasted a gradual decline in temperatures beginning Friday, coupled with unsettled skies and sporadic rainfall.
The forecast points to the development of convective clouds across eastern and southern regions, likely to trigger showers later on Wednesday. Winds accompanying the storm systems are expected to whip up dust and sand, reducing visibility and creating hazardous driving conditions.
Thursday is set to begin with humid conditions in some western areas, raising the possibility of morning fog or mist. The day will turn partly cloudy, with fresh convective activity expected to produce more rain by the afternoon.
By Friday, cooler air will move into the country, bringing a progressive dip in daytime highs. The trend is expected to continue into the weekend, with Saturday and Sunday marked by light morning fog in the west, cloud build-ups in the east, and scattered rainfall. Winds will remain active, stirring dust and sand, as the country experiences its first signs of seasonal cooling.
The NCM urged residents to remain cautious on the roads and monitor updates throughout the week.
