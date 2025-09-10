GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

UAE weather forecast: Gradual drop in temperatures, rain expected through weekend

Convective clouds to bring rain and cooler temperatures

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Cloudy weather
Cloudy weather
Sankha Kar/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The UAE is bracing for a noticeable shift in weather this week, as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecasted a gradual decline in temperatures beginning Friday, coupled with unsettled skies and sporadic rainfall.

The forecast points to the development of convective clouds across eastern and southern regions, likely to trigger showers later on Wednesday. Winds accompanying the storm systems are expected to whip up dust and sand, reducing visibility and creating hazardous driving conditions.

Thursday is set to begin with humid conditions in some western areas, raising the possibility of morning fog or mist. The day will turn partly cloudy, with fresh convective activity expected to produce more rain by the afternoon.

By Friday, cooler air will move into the country, bringing a progressive dip in daytime highs. The trend is expected to continue into the weekend, with Saturday and Sunday marked by light morning fog in the west, cloud build-ups in the east, and scattered rainfall. Winds will remain active, stirring dust and sand, as the country experiences its first signs of seasonal cooling.

The NCM urged residents to remain cautious on the roads and monitor updates throughout the week.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Various areas across the UAE reported heavy fog on Wednesday morning, as unstable weather conditions especially affected Abu Dhabi.

Fog in Abu Dhabi, NCM urge caution amid low visibility

3m read
Fog alert in Abu Dhabi

UAE weather forecast: More rain expected today

2m read
Various areas across the UAE reported heavy fog on Saturday morning, as unstable weather conditions especially affected Abu Dhabi.

UAE: Foggy weather in Abu Dhabi, dusty, chance of rain

2m read
Dust storm sweeps Abu Dhabi: Motorists warned of poor visibility

UAE weather alert: Dust storms, chance of rain forecast

2m read