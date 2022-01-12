Dubai: If you are a motorist in Abu Dhabi, the weather bureau warned UAE residents in the western region of the country about foggy weather conditions, till 10am.
This will cause low visibility on the roads in the areas show in the map below.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), horizontal visibility dropped early morning on Wednesday due to fog formation in Al Ain and coastal parts of Abu Dhabi. Yellow and red alerts were issued to warn motorists.
Skies across other parts of the UAE will be mostly clear to partly cloudy at times over some areas.
Today's maximum temperatures in coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, will be between 21-25°C. Temperature highs in the internal parts of country will be between 27-23°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 6-11°C.
Minimum temperatures in coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, will be between 13-18°C. Temperature highs in the internal parts of country will be between 9-14°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 6-11°C.
The minimum temperature recorded today is 6.4°C in Jabal Jais, Ras Al Khaimah.
Expect light to moderate winds during daytime, the NCM said in the daily weather forecast.
The NCM added: "[The weather will be] Humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas."
Relative humidity is expected to hit 90-95 per cent in coastal and internal parts of the country.
The sea will be relatively calm along the UAE coastline.