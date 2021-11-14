Dubai: If you’re hitting the road early morning on Sunday, November 14, be careful as a fog alert was issued.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to partly cloudy at times over some areas, especially in Fujairah, Al Ain and Abu Dhabi.
A fog alert was issued in scattered parts of Abu Dhabi as mist reduced horizontal visibility on the roads.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
There’s good news for residents who are especially exciting for winter, as temperatures are expected to slightly drop, being in the high 20s on average with minimum temperatures going down to 12 °C.
Dubai is currently at 25 °C with partly cloudy skies.
The relative humidity is expected to reach up to 90 per cent. The humidity will increase at night and early morning on Monday.