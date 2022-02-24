It's a foggy morning across the UAE. The National Center of Meteorology issued red and yellow weather alerts cautioning motorists of low visibility on the roads till 9.30am.
Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to drive carefully during the fog. “During periods of fog, the maximum speed on Abu Dhabi roads is reduced to 80 kilometres per hours, and motorists are urged to commit to this limit for their own safety and that of other road users,” the Police urged.
Today, the weather, in general, will be nice and sunny with a slight increase in temperature during the day time and becoming cooler at the night.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 26 -30°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 6-12°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 21-26°C, and 17-21°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added: “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times will cause blowing dust and sand at a speed of 10 – 20, reaching 30 km/hr.”
Humidity will reach up to 70-90 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 50-75 per cent.
The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Friday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The sea will be moderate in Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman sea.