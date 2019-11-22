According to the National Centre of Meteorology, UAE residents can expect light rainfall in some parts of the emirates and rough seas. File picture of rain for illustrative purpose. Image Credit: Hamad Nasir/Gulf News reader

Dubai: It’s the weekend but you might want to skip going to the beach because a warning has been issued due to rough conditions at sea.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), UAE residents can expect light rainfall in some parts of the emirates and rough seas.

Coastal areas in Abu Dhabi and Fujairah are particularly cloudy currently, with a chance of rainfall.

Temperatures across the UAE are expected to be in the high 20s to low 30s.

UAE skies will be partly cloudy all weekend as well as throughout the week. There is a chance of rainfall in the coming few days.

Dubai is currently at 26°C with partly cloudy skies.

Throughout the day, winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 22km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.

The conditions at the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to be rough with strong winds and cloud activity. Waves are expected to reach up to seven feet in height, especially in the west and east of the UAE.