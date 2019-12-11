Clouds are expected to decrease as night approaches with a drop in temperatures

A man walks with umbrella when it rained in Sharjah. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents must take precautions when leaving the house today as unstable weather continues today. It is expected to be a windy day with rainfall in most parts of the UAE.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the skies across the emirates are looking cloudy with convective clouds associated with rainfall of different intensities.

Northern and eastern parts of the country like Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah especially have a chance of rainfall.

It is currently raining heavily in Dibba, Fujairah.

Clouds are expected to decrease as night approaches with a drop in temperatures. The humidity is also expected to increase at night and early morning on Thursday in internal areas.

Temperatures across the UAE are expected to be in the mid to high 20s.

Dubai is expected to be at 25°C with cloudy skies

Throughout the day, winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 – 35 km/h, reaching up to 55 km/h at times.