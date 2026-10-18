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UAE weather: 96% probability of El Niño persisting until March 2027, bringing hotter, wetter conditions

NCM warns temperatures and rainfall could exceed seasonal averages across the UAE

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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El Niño effects are expected to become more noticeable from autumn and continue through the 2027 winter, potentially lingering until March 2027.
El Niño effects are expected to become more noticeable from autumn and continue through the 2027 winter, potentially lingering until March 2027.
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Dubai: The UAE could experience above-average temperatures and rainfall in the coming months as the El Niño weather phenomenon strengthens, with a 96 per cent probability of El Niño conditions prevailing from November 2026 through March 2027, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

In its latest seasonal climate outlook, the NCM said the developing El Niño pattern could influence weather conditions across the country, potentially bringing higher temperatures and greater rainfall than usual.

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The forecast covers the period from November 2026 to March 2027, with the phenomenon expected to begin affecting weather patterns in January.

The NCM said current climate indicators showed significant El Niño activity in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, where sea surface temperatures have risen considerably.

Temperatures in the Niño 3.4 region of the Pacific have reached 2.3°C above the long-term average, indicating strong warming in the region.

According to the report, the warming intensified during October and November 2026, with anomalies approaching 3°C in some projections, suggesting the possibility of a strong El Niño event.

El Niño is a climate phenomenon associated with unusually warm ocean temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific. It can disrupt atmospheric circulation and influence rainfall, temperatures and weather patterns across different parts of the world.

The NCM said the phenomenon could lead to above-average temperatures and rainfall in the UAE, particularly towards the latter part of the forecast period, provided suitable atmospheric conditions develop.

However, the outlook does not mean that heavy rainfall or flooding is certain. The intensity and geographical distribution of rainfall will depend on regional weather systems and atmospheric conditions.

The latest projections follow a period of La Niña conditions, characterised by cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures in parts of the equatorial Pacific.

The NCM's assessment indicates a transition towards El Niño, with the phenomenon expected to dominate the coming months.

The seasonal outlook highlights the potential for changing weather patterns across the UAE as the country moves through the winter months and into early spring.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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