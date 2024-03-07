Dubai: The UAE is expected to experience severe weather conditions from Friday evening until Sunday, with heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning, thunder across the country. Some parts of the UAE will also receive occasional hailstorms.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), held a briefing on the expected weather conditions in the country, on Thursday, March 7.
Fahad Butti Al Muhairi, the official spokesperson of NCEMA, said the National Emergency and Crisis Management System has adopted a proactive approach to addressing diverse challenges and risks.
"To ensure a proactive and effective response to severe weather, the Joint Assessment Team for Weather and Tropical Situations, led by NCEMA, held a series of meetings to monitor the low-pressure system expected to move through the country,” he said.
“Weather forecasters anticipate that the country will be affected by unstable weather conditions, bringing heavy rainfall, lightning, thunder, and occasional hail," Dr. Mohammed Al Ibri, official spokesperson of the NCM said at the media briefing.
"The center analyses weather maps and data, while closely monitoring satellite images and radar networks deployed across various emirates of the country. This comprehensive approach enables us to study and monitor the weather situation effectively, allowing us to issue the necessary reports and warnings regarding the upcoming weather conditions," Al Ibri said.