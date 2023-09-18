Dubai: UAE residents can expect sunny to partly cloudy weather on Monday across the country. There is a chance of rainfall in the afternoon.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be sunny to partly cloudy at times. Low clouds will appear over the eastern coast by morning, with a chance of rainfall eastward and southward in some internal areas by afternoon.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 40 and 44°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 36 to 41°C in the coastal areas and islands and 30 to 34°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 22.1°C in Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 6.15am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 43.8°C in Mezaira in Al Dhafra area at 3pm.
It is going to be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas. Humidity will be high at 75-95 per cent in the coastal and islands whereas 70-90 per cent in the internal areas.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times in the Southeast to Northwest direction will be at a speed 10 – 25 reaching 35km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.