Dubai: Abu Dhabi residents woke up to foggy conditions on Thursday morning as the weather bureau issued alerts.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking clear to partly cloudy at times over some areas.
Earlier this morning, yellow and red fog alerts were issued in Abu Dhabi by the NCM due to mist formation, which is hindering visibility on the roads.
The relative humidity is expected to increase at night and on Friday morning in coastal and internal areas such as parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman, with a return of fog formation.
On average temperatures are expected to be in low 20s with minimum temperatures dropping to 6 °C.
Dubai is currently at 20°C with hazy skies.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The sea is expected to be generally calm.