Hail and heavy rain hit parts of Fujairah on Thursday afternoon while dusty weather prevailed in Dubai. The Met Office told Gulf News that more rain is expected across the UAE till Saturday afternoon.
"The weather situation will peak on Friday," said a senior meteorologist at the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
A yellow and orange weather alert was issued by the NCM to indicate areas where rain-bearing clouds had been monitored.
"The clouds will develop in the East and extend into other parts of the country. Tomorrow, heavy rainfall is expected in areas from Fujairah to Ras Al Khaimah and areas between Al Ain and Dubai," he said.
"Strong winds will cause dust storms at times. Rain and dust can cause poor visibility on roads. Motoroists are advised to maintain caution," he added.
The NCM usually monitors convective clouds, which are formed due to an increase in the surface temperature. They rise upwards and look similar to cotton balls piled on top of one another. The NCM monitors these clouds as they move over the country and dispatches cloud seeding flights, in order to maximise rainfall over the country.
The meteorologist added: "So far in August, 13 cloud seeding flights have been completed in the UAE. From June, 22 such flights have been dispatched to maximise rainfall in the country."