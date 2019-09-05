Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: Fog and mist formation is expected over the next four days with light to moderate winds, humidity of up to 65 per cent and temperatures ranging from 29 to 43 degress celsius, according to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM).

Friday will be humid with fog and mist formation over scattered areas, becoming fair to partly cloudy at times. Light to moderate easterly to north easterly winds averaging 15-25-km/h that will reach up to 35-km/h with slight to moderate sea conditions.

Saturday will be partly cloudy especially northwards with humidity over some coastal and western areas and a probability of fog or mist by morning becoming to fair to partly cloudy. Light to moderate south easterly winds will become north westerly come the afternoon, gradually freshening at night near the sea with average speeds of 15-20-km/h reaching up to 40km/h, with slight to moderate sea conditions gradually becoming rough by night.

On Sunday there will be humidity over northern areas by morning with partly cloudy conditions in the west, leading to a decrease in temperatures. Moderate to fresh north westerly winds will cause dust and sand over some areas in the day with speeds of 20-35km/h reaching 42-km/h, leading to rough seas in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate conditions in the Oman Sea.