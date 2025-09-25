Rough sea alert out in the UAE, drop in temperatures expected, dusty skies across the country

The relative humidity is expected to increase at night and on Friday morning
Dubai: If you plan to head to the beach on Thursday morning, be careful, as the sea is expected to be rough due to strong winds. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued alerts due to the rough sea conditions. The sea will be rough, becoming increasingly rough in the Arabian Gulf, and moderately calm in the Oman Sea.
According to the Met office, skies across the UAE are expected to be dusty and partly cloudy, especially eastward and northward during daytime.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, particularly over the sea, on Monday morning, with speeds ranging from 15 to 25 km/h and occasionally reaching up to 40 km/h. These winds will likely carry dust and sand into the air, especially over the sea, which may reduce horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside. Today, temperatures tend to decrease over coastal areas. Temperature highs in internal areas are expected to reach 37 - 41°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 34-37°C, and 29-34°C in the mountainous regions.
