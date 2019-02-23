Dubai: Showers hit pockets of the UAE, with moderate to heavy rain reported over Abu Dhabi-Dubai Road in the early hours of Saturday, as weathermen warn of more chance of rain over scattered areas of the country.
Light rain was also reported over Al Ain districts of Um Ghaffa, Mezyad and Al Araad around 6.30am. Saadiyat Island, Al Rahba and Al Shamama in Abu Dhabi also experienced light showers early morning on Saturday.
In scattered areas of Dubai, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Dibba light to moderate rain was also reported.
Convective cloud formation, at times with fresh winds reaching up to 45 km/h, could kick up waves of up to 7 feet, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.