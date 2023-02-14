Dubai: UAE residents can expect pleasant temperatures and mostly sunny skies across the country on Tuesday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be clear to partly cloudy. Low clouds are expected over some eastern areas.
The maximum temperatures in the internal areas of the country are expected to be between 30 and 36°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 28 to 33°C in the coastal areas, and islands and 18 to 25°C over the mountains.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent. The humidity is expected to increase this week on Thursday with foggy conditions until Saturday.
Yesterday's lowest temperature was recorded at 9.3°C in Raknah, Al Ain at 6.30am. The highest temperature was recorded at 33.2°C in Barakah in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra region at 3.15pm.
The sea is expected to be generally calm in the Arabian Gulf.