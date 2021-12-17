With clear to partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures across the UAE, this weekend will be perfect for a family outing. Have some outdoor activities, go to the park or beach as the UAE have pleasant weather across the emirates.
Today’s weather according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be sunny to partly cloudy in general. Low clouds will appear especially Eastward.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 26 and 29 °C. And, the lowest will be between 12 and 16 °C. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 29.5 °C in Tawiyen (Fujairah) at 3pm UAE local time.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed reaching 30 Km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.