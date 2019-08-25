Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: It will be a partly cloudy but warm day in the UAE today, Sunday. The national weather bureau has indicated that mercury is expected to hit highs close to 43-45°C in most parts of the country. Fujairah, however, will be at 35°C.

In its daily weather forecast, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that it will be mostly sunny across the country, and "partly cloudy" in Fujairah, Al Dhaid and Al Ain.

Like yesterday, these areas will see convective cloud cover which can be associated with rain.

There will be light to moderate winds blowing at a speed of 20-30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h in internal areas. Freshening throughout the day, these winds will cause "blowing dust and sand".

In internal areas, the temperature was recorded at a minimum of 29-33 °C with highs expected to reach 41-46°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 40- 45°C and 34-38°C in mountainous areas.

The NCM has confirmed that relative humidity levels across the UAE are less compared to last week, it will reach 80 per cent in coastal areas,65 per cent in the internal areas and 60 per cent in the mountainous regions.