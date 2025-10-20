Overcast skies, rain expected in UAE, minimum temperatures to drop to 18°C

NCM has said that rainy clouds formation is expected on Monday in some areas
Dubai: UAE residents can expect cloudy skies with rain in some parts of the country and a drop in temperatures on Monday. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the skies are expected to be partly cloudy with a chance of low clouds appearing over some areas, especially coastal, with a probability of rainfall, such as parts of Dubai, Sharjah and eastern regions.
Temperatures are expected to decrease gradually especially westwards. On average, temperatures are expected to be in the 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 37°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 18°C. Dubai is currently at 28°C with mostly sunny skies and windy conditions.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times. Winds are expect to blow dust and sand, reducing visibility in some areas, during daytime, especially westwards. The wind is expected to gradually decrease by night.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox