Weather officials said rain would fall until Monday after wet weekend

A shot from the rain in Dubai on Saturday March 21 Image Credit: Virendra Saklani, Gulf News

Dubai: Rain, lighting and thunder are expected to continue on Sunday in parts of the UAE after moderate to heavy downpours lashed many areas of the country on Saturday, weather officials forecasted.

Rains fell in many parts of the country on Saturday, prompting the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) to issue an alert to stay away from areas prone to flash floods and waterlogging.

Other authorities such as police and traffic officials also warned on social media about driving in wet conditions, urging motorists to slow down and stay alert.

In its weather outlook on Saturday, NCM said Sunday is expected to bring more rains, lighting and thunder, especially in northern and eastern regions. The sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in Oman Sea.

While seas will continue to be rough on Tuesday, skies will be fair to partly cloudy eastward, with a chance of light rain in the morning. Temperatures are also expected to drop.

The lowest temperature on Saturday in the country was 12.9C on Jais Mountain, the UAE’s highest peak.