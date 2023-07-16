Dubai: Temperatures in the UAE crossed the 50°C threshold on Sunday, July 16. The Met office recorded the highest temperature reading in the country at 50.1°C in Bada Dafas, located in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region at 2.30pm.
In Dubai, coastal areas recorded temperature highs between 38.3°C and 45°C. Some internal parts saw temperatures reaching 47°C.
Meanwhile, the lowest temperature was recorded at 26.3°C in Al Farfar in Fujairah.
According to the NCM: "July is one of the summer months with increase of temperatures as the region and country are affected by the extension of thermal lows, the most important of which is India monsoon low pressure, which raise the temperatures."
Previously, in 2017, the highest maximum temperature reached 51.8°c at Mezaira.
However, many parts of the UAE also experience rainfall in the month of July.
"The eastern mountains and southern of the country are exposed with clouds, where these clouds are developed due to mountains and high temperatures, associated with rain in the afternoon extending over some interior areas. Some areas of the country are affected by extension of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) during this month, especially in the second half, which is accompanied with convective rainy clouds at times."
According to the NCM weather forecast for the next five days, convective clouds and rain are expected in some eastern parts of the country.
Land and sea breeze circulations play an important role during July, the NCM added. "The country is affected by southeasterly winds during night and morning periods, whereas northerly winds during daytime. As well as the country is sometimes affected by fresh southerly winds, especially during the morning period that may cause blowing dust, and fresh northwesterly winds causing sometime blowing and suspended dust."
Today, dusty weather prevailed in many parts of the UAE including Dubai.