“I was scheduled to fly to Cairo via Kuwait by Kuwait Airways flight KU 678 and then KU 541 and my departure was supposed to be at 6am on December 2. When I arrived at 3.30am the check in was open but after a few minutes it was closed abruptly without any information. Only after we ran around we got to know what was going on,” said Viren Narkar, a Dubai based Indian businessman who was on his way to Cairo to attend an exhibition which begins on Monday.